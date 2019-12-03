A man was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening for burns suffered at the old McClellan military barracks known as the Starships, Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said.
Denham said that at some time before 6 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to McClellan to help an employee of military contractor Xtreme Concepts, after the man suffered burns and a fracture after working with gunpowder at the site.
“He was life-flighted out,” said Denham, who was in a City Council meeting when reports of the incident began to come in. Denham said he didn’t know the name of the injured man, his condition or the hospital he was sent to.
The Starships are a large barracks complex on the former Fort McClellan. The complex derives its name from an Army term for a particular style of large barracks complex built in the 1980s. The fort closed in 1999.
The complex belongs to the McClellan Development Authority, the civilian body charged with finding new uses for the old Army base. In 2015, the authority agreed to lease the complex to Xtreme Concepts, a private company that trains working dogs and sometimes holds security training for government agencies.
The MDA for months has been hoping to evict Xtreme, citing unpaid rent and contamination in Cane Creek that MDA officials believe is from dog feces in runoff from the site. Xtreme sued to block the eviction, a case that’s still in court.
In a June hearing in the case, MDA officials accused Xtreme of using explosives on the site without permission.