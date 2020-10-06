Gulf hurricane intensifies, Anniston could see rainy weekend

The former Tropical Storm Delta strengthened to a major hurricane Tuesday, but forecasters see no change in the storm's likely effect on the Anniston area.
"It's certainly going to rain all day Saturday, and you'll probably see two to four inches," said Kevin Laws, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Meteorologists have been watching Delta since the weekend. It is the fourth named storm to emerge since hurricane-watchers exhausted their alphabet of storm names earlier this year.
Now south of Cuba, the storm is expected to cross Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, enter the Gulf of Mexico and then turn northeast. As it did on Monday, that forecast shows the storm coming ashore somewhere on the northern Gulf coast and moving over Alabama over the weekend, possibly including the Anniston area.
A Tuesday morning report from the National Hurricane Center says Delta is now a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds, expected to become a Category 4 by the time it hits the Yucatan. It is expected to weaken over the Yucatan but pick up strength again over Gulf waters.
Laws said that even with the predicted strengthening, it's unlikely the storm will bring high winds as far inland as Calhoun County. He said it's too early to say whether the area will see a tornado threat, something that often emerges on the periphery of tropical storms.
The one clear effect, he said, will be a rainy Saturday.
Laws said a clearer local forecast will be available when more is known about the storm's timing, on Thursday or Friday.