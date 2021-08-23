Grant will allow full staffing at Anniston airport fire station

The Anniston Fire Department received a sizeable grant to hire three additional firefighters, which will allow the department to begin full-time staffing at Airport Fire Station #6 at Anniston Regional Airport, south of Oxford.
The additional staff will allow for 24/7 oversight of the refueling operations of all aircraft arriving or departing the airport, or simply powering up or down.
The grant of $436,526.10 was provided by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Anniston airport is a 139-certified airport and can be used by larger aircraft and cargo planes.
Airport manager David Arnett said the extra staffing will give the airport a higher standard of service. He credits Anniston Fire chief Jeff Waldrep for being instrumental in obtaining the grant.
“We want to ensure that our operations emphasize safety first,” Arnett said. “Obtaining the grant took team effort.”