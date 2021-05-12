Gov. Ivey speaks to gas shortage, medical marijuana

Alabama residents need to be mindful at the pump, Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday morning.
Ivey was at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston to speak at a memorial for fallen law enforcement officers, and afterwards held a brief discussion with the press about current issues. One item of discussion was an ongoing gas shortage that had some residents rushing to gas stations to fill up their vehicles before supplies ran out — while others filled anything from gasoline cans to plastic bags and storage containers.
Ivey said she had been in touch with the U.S. Department of Energy Tuesday and that Alabama had not been hit as hard by the shortage as other states in the South.
“If you need gas, get gas, but don’t take extra containers and fill up,” the governor advised. “That is irresponsible and selfish. You’ve just got to have common sense.”
A medical marijuana bill awaiting her signature is currently under review, she said, though she spoke positively about its possible impact on people with specific health conditions.
Another bill that’s up for her to sign would allow wine sellers to ship beverages directly to consumers. Ivey said that legislation was also under review.