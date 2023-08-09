 Skip to main content
‘I would have crawled’

Good Samaritan helps collapsed runner cross finish line at Woodstock 5K

The runner stumbles

Race spectator Samuel “Qoach” Green helps Bill Bowman cross the finish line in this past Saturday's Woodstock 5K. The race is a favorite of Bowman's, and he wasn't going to let a little stumble and fall keep him away from the finish line.

Samuel Green was a spectator who became a savior at Saturday’s Woodstock 5K race when he helped one of its older competitors cross the finish line. 

Green, known as “Qoach Green” for his work coaching a local track team called “Fast Feet,” had been invited by race director Hayley Long to attend the Anniston event in support of a team member. During the running he witnessed Bill Bowman, 79, of Birmingham, take a nasty tumble on the asphalt. 

