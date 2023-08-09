Good Samaritan helps collapsed runner cross finish line at Woodstock 5K

Samuel Green was a spectator who became a savior at Saturday’s Woodstock 5K race when he helped one of its older competitors cross the finish line.
Green, known as “Qoach Green” for his work coaching a local track team called “Fast Feet,” had been invited by race director Hayley Long to attend the Anniston event in support of a team member. During the running he witnessed Bill Bowman, 79, of Birmingham, take a nasty tumble on the asphalt.
“Something caught my attention. I had seen Mr. Bowman, and I said, ‘Hey, he looks like he’s about to fall.’ Because he was upright and then he started leaning forward. And me being a training coach, I know when your body is in fatigue. I know when your body says, ‘Hey, it’s no more,” Green said.
Green kept watching Bowman, and after the man got about 10 feet past him, he fell, rolling several times. Green immediately ran to help him up, as did others.
“I just kind of ran out of gas,” Bowman said later.
Bowman was coming off the infamous “Woodstock hill” that precedes the last tenth of a mile or so before the finish line. He said he’s been recovering from a leg injury that put him in physical therapy, but while he might not have trained as much as he usually would have, Bowman said, he still wanted to run Woodstock.
“I love Woodstock. I think it’s one of the best races in Alabama,” Bowman said.
Bowman had fallen once during the race prior to Green’s involvement; however, it was only minor and he was able to keep going.
“I fell down, and said, ‘whoa, this is crazy.’ And so I got back up and I was OK and started running to the finish line. And, all of the sudden, about 30 feet out from the finish line, it happened again. I said, ‘Oh no!’ I just went straight down to my knees and rolled on the asphalt.”
Bowman said after the second fall, all of a sudden people were around him. At first, he thought they were race medical staff. It wasn’t until later that he would learn of Green’s “random act of kindness.”
“All I kept thinking was, ‘Gosh, I can see the finish line. I want to finish. I wasn’t even thinking about my health or anything like that,” Bowman continued.
Exhausted but not giving up, Bowman tried to finish what he’d started. Green said though Bowman didn’t say it in so many words, he could tell the man wanted to keep going.
“He wanted to finish the race. He didn’t say it, but his body language, he kept moving his legs,” Green said.
“He got me across the finish line. I would have crawled. I wanted to finish that race,” Bowman said.
Bowman said he hadn’t realized at the time just how serious his situation was. Green got him to the finish line and onto the grass for aid. He wrapped wet towels around the man’s neck and gave him cold water prior to the arrival of paramedics.
Bowman spoke in awe of Green’s actions.
“He was just a man out of the crowd — one of the people watching the race,” Bowman said.
He said he had learned more about the situation and what had occurred from watching a video online. He said he was also grateful for Assistant Fire Chief Johnnie Phelps, who had aided him on scene.
“You talk about a random act of kindness. Things like that surprise me all the time,” Bowman said. “I have a great debt of gratitude because of this nice man who did this for me.”
