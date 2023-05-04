Golf the focus of a new ecotourism/entertainment business

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Gloworm Golf, an entertainment company based in Georgia, offers those who enjoy putt-putt an opportunity to play indoors or outdoors. The indoor games are played on a course that glows in the dark or on virtual computers and large screens. Daniel Kline, who plans to open a Gloworm Golf business in Piedmont in July, also has mobile equipment that can be rented for private birthday parties or corporate events.
Among the business types attracted to Piedmont’s ecotourist boom is a Dallas, Ga., resident who plans to open a golf gaming company in July called Gloworm Golf.
Daniel Kline is a pro golfer who specializes in teaching junior golfers but also teaches golfers of all ages and skill levels. Kline was looking around for ways to expand his business — which combines indoor or outdoor golfing with technology — when, during a November visit to the city, he was invited to visit the Piedmont Business Group.
It seems as if the business community has awakened to Piedmont’s potential as a hiking and biking town harkens back to the hiking and biking towns that grew up along the Appalachian Trail 50 years ago.
Kline liked hearing the discussion about upcoming changes in the downtown area and found a reasonably priced, empty storefront. The building’s owner is renovating it while Kline prepares to move his business in July.
Kline, 50, is also considering a move to Piedmont because he likes the potential growth he sees there.
“I liked talking with people and meeting the members of the small businesses there,” Kline said. “I like where they see Piedmont going in the future. I hope maybe my company can jump in and help with the entertainment side of things. I was told that there is nothing much for the younger kids to do, and this concept sounds like something Piedmont needs.”