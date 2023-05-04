 Skip to main content
Golf the focus of a new ecotourism/entertainment business

Gloworm Golf, an entertainment company based in Georgia, offers those who enjoy putt-putt an opportunity to play indoors or outdoors. The indoor games are played on a course that glows in the dark or on virtual computers and large screens. Daniel Kline, who plans to open a Gloworm Golf business in Piedmont in July, also has mobile equipment that can be rented for private birthday parties or corporate events.

Among the business types attracted to Piedmont’s ecotourist boom is a Dallas, Ga., resident who plans to open a golf gaming company in July called Gloworm Golf.

Daniel Kline is a pro golfer who specializes in teaching junior golfers but also teaches golfers of all ages and skill levels. Kline was looking around for ways to expand his business — which combines indoor or outdoor golfing with technology — when, during a November visit to the city, he was invited to visit the Piedmont Business Group.

Gloworm Golf will give both young and old the chance to play golf in the dark or play on golf simulators that allow golfers to virtually play on one of 70 golf courses from around the world. Another aspect of the business is using mobile equipment that can be taken to a house or business to entertain partygoers or employees at a corporation.

