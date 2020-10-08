Giant pill bottle will travel the county to draw awareness to overdose prevention

A giant pill bottle appeared at a busy intersection on Quintard Avenue in Anniston on Thursday morning as part of a new awareness campaign by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), whose goal is to end substance abuse in Calhoun County.
Seyram Selase, executive director of ASAP, described the “Overdose Death Prevention Pill Bottle” as a powerful image to gain attention. The group collaborated with Southern Custom Exhibits of Anniston to create the supersized bottle, which displays contact information for local resources for substance abuse treatment and recovery.
The pill bottle is currently displayed at the intersection of 10th Street and Quintard Avenue in Anniston, where it will stay for a week or two. The bottle will travel to several other locations around the county, where it will remain for one or two weeks at a time to raise awareness.
The pill bottle marks the kickoff of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention’s new HOPE (Hold On, Pain Ends) campaign. The project was made possible by an OD2A grant (Overdose Data 2 Action).