Get ready for round 2 of stormy weather

A rumble of severe storms and hard rains began rolling though the area early Friday morning creating some higher than normal water on the roadways, booming thunder, and some strong gusts of wind.
Forecasters believe that is just the first round and are anticipating another round of stormy weather for later this afternoon.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann called the weather system “complex in terms of timing and placement” on his social media platform Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued no warnings as of 10 a.m., but offered a Hazardous Condition Outlook for the Central Alabama region.
Forecasters are calling for severe thunderstorms to last through 1 p.m. with the potential of straight line winds, hail and tornadoes being the highest near and south of the Highway 80/Interstate 85 corridor.
A second round of severe thunderstorms is forecast to threaten the region through 10 p.m. Friday night.
The severity threat for the second round of storms is categorized as a “slight risk” by the NWS, which does include the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and quarter-size hail.
Localized flooding is also possible, especially in areas having experienced heavy rain earlier in the day. Forecasters are predicting amounts to top the three-quarters of an inch mark.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge is offering tips on how to avoid hydroplaning on his social media page to prepare travelers for the potential of flooded roads.
All rain and storms are forecast to have fully cleared the region by midnight.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reports the severity of the second round “depends on what happens this morning with the first round of storms” and that it “won’t storm every hour within the threat window.”
Emergency text alerts are available by texting CalhounEMA to 888-777 or checking the EMA website at CalhounEMA.org/beinformed.