Wednesday’s list ... of beans ’n greens ’n other things:
***
THERE IS a mixed bag of news from good friend and peach man Ken Easterling down in Chilton County.
The sad news is Ken lost his wife, Faye, back in March quite suddenly.
“She became sick and died within a week,” says Ken.
You hear the hurting when Ken talks of his 50-plus-year love.
“I can’t remember the first time she came to Anniston with me with the peaches, but it had to be 20 or 30 years ago. She was really special and this really hurts. She was special.”
That she was.
I may be in trouble for telling you this, but when I showed up for peaches we hugged ... while she gave me an update of the trouble Ken was in at home. There were smiles in that, love in her voice.
Rest well, Faye, Ken isn’t the only one who misses you.
^^^
PEACH REPORT: The early crop is a no-crop.
“The weather got the early varieties,” says Ken. “But from there the year looks to be really, really good. I’ll keep you posted.”
^^^
WAR DAMN EAGLE!!
Your blood may run Alabama Crimson, but if you don’t feel a lot of pride in Auburn’s march to the Final Four, well, you don’t have a heart.
This was special, very.
It is Auburn’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four and along the way the Tigers knocked off such traditional powers as Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina.
Let you in on something you may not believe: Son-and-heir Barry, who played on two National Championships (three SEC) under Bear Bryant at Alabama is cheering for Auburn, too.
^^^
WAR DAMN EAGLE!!
^^^
IN COUNTRY SONG:
“I love little country streams,
“Sleep without dreams,
“Sunday School in May ’n hay,
“And I love you, too.”
Tom T. Hall
^^^
BIRTHDAYS: March 28 — Belle Pecton; March 31 — Lauren Holder; April 3 Evan Hafley;
^^^
WAR DAMN EAGLE!!
^^^
QUOTABLE: “I’m 59, and people call me middle aged. How many 118-year-old men do you know? — Barry Cryer.
^^^
TOP TEEN: Say hello to Nadia Hope Johnson, a senior at Wellborn High School who you can meet in person by attending graduation services later this spring. Her 4.14 GPA has her delivering the valedictorian’s address.
Along the way her accomplishments include a Gamecock Pride Scholarship and Academic Letter Recipient from 2018 to 2019. She is also vice-president of the Key Club.
This young lady is a giver, too.
She’s volunteered for gift wrapping at the Anniston Army Depot for families in need as well as at the Quintard Mall for the Second Chance Program. She’s also worked in the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Special Olympics and the Anniston Kiwanis Pancake Day.
Nadia enters Jacksonville State in the fall to pursue a degree related to the medical field.
Oh one other thing: She currently works at Classic on Noble.
“Nadia is a highly determined young lady who has a bright future ahead of her,” says Shaa’ Bolt, senior counselor at Wellborn. “I’m very proud to have served as her counselor.”
Proud parents are Randy and Angi Johnson of Anniston.
Applause is in order ...
^^^
WAR DAMN EAGLE!!
And Saturday DON’T call me, ’cause my phone will be off the hook, and my barn, a 46-inch Sony and a recliner will be Auburn territory ...
------
George Smith can be reached at 256-239-5286 or gsmith731@gmail.com.