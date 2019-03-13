Wednesday’s list ... of beans ’n greens ’n other things:
***
I’M ABOUT as fond of Nancy Pelosi as I am of smoked possum, but as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives she wields just about as much power as the blonde does here at the Smith Manor.
Which means, “y’all better mind me, you heah?” ... and the lady is beginning to “steal my stuff.”
From a recent “opinionated” piece I wrote (our editorial board writes opinion, I write “opinionated” and there is a difference), there is this:
“If you have a dislike for the Donald (and I do), the last thing you want is for Trump to be impeached. All hell would break loose in this country. Let it play out to 2020, but I wouldn’t bet on that either.”
From a blurb Nancy shot at TV cameras this week on impeaching The Donald:
“He’s just not worth it.”
I think Nancy could use me up there in D.C. ’Course, I’ve always felt I could run this country better than anybody since ol’ Give ’Em Hell Harry Truman was in the Oval Office.
^^^
QUOTABLE: “We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.” — Winston Churchill
^^^
A BIT LATE, but a special from the mailbox:
“Cliff Underwood will be ‘90’ on March 15. Birthday celebration will be (was) held on March 9 at 3:00-4:30 at McCoy Methodist Church. Cliff became an Alabama fan in 1945 when he saw Bama play South Carolina. Harry Gilmer was the quarterback and Norwood Hodges was on the team. ROLL TIDE
“Thank you,
“Sandra Underwood”
^^^
IN COUNTRY SONG:
“Somewhere between love and tomorrow,
“She’ll have to know about you ...”
I have a close lady friend with whom I have discussed who loves the deepest, man or woman. After a year or so, she up and said that I am right, men ... women can clean up a broken heart in a month or so, a man becomes a regular at Happy Hour down at the Four Hearts Bar for four years or so.
Hey, that’s my story, and I’m sticking to it. But I sure do feel blessed that a certain blonde has never so much as cracked my heart, let alone broken it.
^^^
BIRTHDAYS: March 2 — Rob Broom; March 3 — Brenda Hamilton; March 11 — Lori Whiteside and John Triplett; March 13 — Renne Owen; March 14 — Andy Carden and Patrick Bussey; March15 — Dave McCarty; March 16 — Perry King and Jack Wells.
^^^
TOP TEEN: Meet Andrea Torres, a senior at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School where she has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school years and holds a solid 27 on her ACT.
That 4.0 GPA puts Andrea in the National Beta Club. She is also a member of Spanish Club, the Student Government Association and the school’s soccer team.
She has been chosen by her peers as a voice on the Continuous Improvement Teams and in the Anniston community has served on the Family Links Youth Advisory Council. Young Miss Torres is also a member of the DD Club.
Andrea has recently been admitted into Honors College at UAB in Birmingham, and plans to attend medical school and become a pediatrician.
“Andrea has a strong academic record and motivation to be successful in pursuit of her goals,” says Sacred Heart counselor Sandy Mallicoat. “Equally important, she has a compassionate heart and a true desire to serve others.”
Proud parents are Olga and Andres Torres of Anniston.
Applause is in order ...
------
George Smith can be reached at 256-239-5286 gsmith731@gmail.com.