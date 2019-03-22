A Friday morning drive ...
***
GET OUT your billfold, a bib, crank up the family jalopy, and head for the Anniston Meeting Center Saturday for the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day.
Indoors or takeout is available from 6 in the morning ’til 1 in the afternoon and there’s not a more worthy charity in our town than this one. And it’s been a good one, too, with hundreds of thousands of dollars raised to get needy kids back in school come this fall.
From good friend Bill Hagler, a longtime Kiwanian, there is this:
“Our Back To School Shopping Spree usually involves 125-150 school-age children carefully selected by the department of Human Resources and deserving.
“Each child is allotted $125-$150, but if merchandise runs over little above Kiwanis shoppers often throw in the difference.
“Kiwanians and volunteers take the children shopping, no parents allowed.”
Like I said, this is more than worthy ... so go.
^^^
IN COUNTRY SONG:
“It’s a lesson too late for the learning, made of sand, made of sand,
“In the wink of an eye my soul is turning in your hand, in your hand.”
^^^
FROM THE MAIL in response to a question I asked a week or so back:
"Mr. Smith
“Traditionally, horses were mounted from the left side because during battle, a soldier carried his sword on the left side and it would interfere if he mounted from the right side.
“If a horse is familiar with being always mounted on the left side, it may be more comfortable with that side; however, if a horse is trained to be mounted from either side, it can be fine with that and make it much easier for the rider when in a situation where mounting from the right or ‘off’ side is necessary or requires turning the horse around to mount.
“I have seen cows milked from either side. Again, it may be what the cow gets used to.” — Susan Waldron
Thanks, Susan ...
^^^
BIRTHDAYS: March 21 — Marvin Brewer; March 23 — Gayle Knight;
HEE-HAW:
Q — Why did the cookie go to the doctor?
A — Because he felt crumbly.
^^^
TOP TEEN: Max Cupp, a senior at Saks High School, steps to the center of the stage this morning riding a 3.69 GPA that puts him in the National Honor Society. On his academic resume is 18 hours of dual enrollment credit through JSU in English, math, history and speech.
He also The Golden Apple Award in Dual English 101/102 and is taking advanced AP Biology this semester.
A member of the FBLA, Max has been its president for two years.
Along the way young Mr. Cupp has been in the band for seven years, is a band officer, and a two-year member of the varsity soccer team.
At the moment Max is working toward obtaining a Fire Fighter One Certification through the Anniston Fire Department, Fire Fighter Two is the goal.
“Three years ago when Max told me he wanted to attend our fire fighting classes that are offered through our Career Academy,” I was not surprised,” says Jody Whaley, Saks principal. “His father, Curtis Cupp has been a firefighter for the City of Oxford for several years. I knew Max was one of the few students who had what it takes to complete such a rigorous programs."
Proud parents are Curtis and Amanda Cupp of Saks.
Take a bow, young man ...
---
