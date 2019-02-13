Wednesday’s list ... of beans ’n greens ’n other things:
***
OK, GUYS, This is for you.
Thursday is Feb. 14. That’s TOMORROW and it’s St. Valentine’s Day ... roses and candy and “I love you” and “why don’t we go to the Top of the River tonight?”
Translated, get up, get out, take care of your responsibilities as a sweetheart or married man.
Over the years, this is one date I’ve NEVER forgotten nor fail to observe since first date through engagement and into a long wonderful marriage to the most beautiful blonde in the whole wide world.
In that there is a memory ...
On an early date at the old Bama Drive-In Theatre, settling in close comfort on a long ago Feb. 14, I slipped my arm across the back seat of the most beautiful blonde in the whole wide world, hummed my tonsils into pitch and moaned ...
“I’ll be yours, if you’ll be mine,
“Everything will be so fine,
“If you will be my Valentine ...”
Before I got to “be my Valentine,” the blonde with the coldest heart in the whole wide world was opening her door with:
“I gotta go to the bathroom.”
So how did I get the cold, cold heart heated up?
Quit singing to her and started lying.
That I love the best-looking blonde in the whole wide world is NOT a lie.
So ... Hey, Good-Looking ... Happy Valentine’s Day.
^^^
QUOTABLE: “A friend is one who knows you as you are, understands where you’ve been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”
— Anonymous
^^^
GET YOUR bib washed and start sticking back a few bucks. The Anniston Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day draws near, Saturday, March 23. Held each year at the Anniston City Meeting Center from 6 a.m. ’til 1 p.m., there is no worthier cause in our town. All proceeds are used for a “Shopping Day” on school supplies for needy kids.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $6 at the door. So, if you run into a Kiwanian with tickets in one hand, palm open, save yourself a few bucks.
I’ll keep you posted.
^^^
HEE-HAW:
Q — What’s the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?
A — A hippo is really heavy, and a Zippo is a little lighter.
^^^
IT’S PERSONAL, but I have another deep connection with Valentine’s Day.
Her name is Mackenzie Katherine Smith, she is my great-granddaughter, and will reach her 4th birthday (Valentine’s Day) Thursday. She’s blonde, gorgeous and has eyes as blue as a Carolina sky.
Parents are Riley and Ashley Smith ...
^^^
BIRTHDAYS: Feb. 1 — Sonny Israel; Feb. 7 — Vicki Cox; Feb. 11 — Shirley Whaley; Feb. 13 — Don Howell; Feb. 12 — Linda Marsak; Feb.17 — Betty Brooks.
^^^
SHADES OF THE BEAR:
Caught a glimpse of Nick Saban in a quick assessment of another recruiting class at Alabama this past week, another No. 1.
Basically, Saban said, “We’ll know in one or two years.”
That’s when the late Bear Bryant kicked in.
I was in my years in the toyshop, and in a motel room one night he addressed his current class (1975) with “May be the worst one we’ve ever recruited.”
My son and heir Barry was in that class, and he along with 20 or so teammates were red-shirted. The end result of that was three SEC championships and two nationals.
So ... let’s wait and see.
-----
George Smith can be reached at 256-239-5286 or email: gsmith731@gmail.com.
-30-