The Great Blizzard of '19
***
IT IS HIGH midnight Monday.
There is a soft murmur and a gentle touch from the right side of a very comfortable bed in the “master” bedroom at the Smith Manor in Saks:
“Is it snowing yet?”
I return the gentle touch, turn over, and with an equally soft murmur:
“Not yet, sweetheart. James Spann said it would get here around noon. Go back to sleep.”
There is a silence and ...
“I just wanted to know.”
A command has been issued.
I throw back the covers, which include a snuggly electric blanket, slide two-white-sock-clad feet onto the floor, head down the hall, take sharp turn to the left at the end of the kitchen when ...
WHOA NELLIE!!
All bleepty-bleep breaks loose. I have forgotten to disarm the security system. Lights go on all over the place, I stumble over two chairs to get to the telephone where a voice somewhere in North Dakota wants to know “Are You OK?”
I am.
From there it’s to the sunroom and the soft crackling of ice mixed with rain hitting the skylights.
“Oh James Spann, James Spann, James Spann ...”
I return to the kitchen and brew a cup of coffee. These one-cup-pod brewers are wonderful. Then return to the sun room at precisely 12:12 in the AM, settle into the comfort of the sun room couch and wait for Grand Rapids, N. D., to arrive at the Smith manor in Saks.
I doze, awake at 2:03 to silence. No snow, no icy mix on the patio.
James Spann, Lord of The Weather, is right. The Great Blizzard of ’19 won’t get to the Smith Manor Patio until noon or thereabouts, just as he has predicted.
My hero.
I get up, rinse out the coffee cup on my way back to bed. All is quiet and the soft breathing of the Queen of The Manor and an electric blanket set on 10 pushes me into peaceful slumber. With the peaceful slumber comes dreams of James Spann, in suspenders, dancing across weather maps of Alabama and repeating an arrival time of around noon in Saks for The Great Blizzard of ’19.
Peaceful slumber goes away with the glimmer of dawn peeping through the blinds. That comes with the soft voice from the other side of the bed:
“Are you awake?”
I am now:
“Yes dear.”
There is another gentle touch and:
“On your way to see if it’s snowing, would you please turn on the coffee?”
I head down the hall, before replying, which was a very smart thing to do. One of the rules in life is “let sleeping beauties lie.” Especially when you reach for the coffee pot and discover the coffee was not made the night before as I had promised.
I make the coffee, do pod in the quickie and walk out to the sunroom.
Grand Rapids, N. D., is still a spot on the map and it’s not on the patio at the Smith Manor in Saks.
Finishing the coffee, I go back inside, pour a cup for the lovely down the hall, and head that way.
Only the gentle rise and fall of the “cover” on the bed tells me interest in the Great Blizzard of ’19 is now a mere dream.
Which is what it remains ... all morning, right through Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and to 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
In the rearview mirror are several pots of coffee and a half dozen or so James Spann weather reports. Outside, the patio is awash in sunshine, the temp is at a “Let’s go fishing 63 degrees.”
Wherefore did thou goest, James Spann?”
Just to be sure Grand Rapids did not pass me by, I pull up Wednesday’s Star ... the non-story is on page one.
Winter Storm Flakes Out
Which means I’m flaking out, too, with a bit if disappointment in one of my heroes ... the guy with the bald head wearing suspenders.
But in retrospect, I really do thank Mr. Spann for my breath this morning ...
---
