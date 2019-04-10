George Smith, the longtime Anniston Star sports editor and columnist, died Tuesday night of a heart attack, according to his family. He was 84.
Smith’s first stories for The Star’s sports pages appeared in 1957. He’d already begun work in the paper’s classified advertising department, and started covering high school football part-time.
By 1959, he’d become the paper’s sports editor, a position he held until 1977. It was that year that Smith began the work through which most Star readers likely knew him: a regular column that often included his memories and observations on rural life, local people and memories of his long career.
Details of the services were still being settled Wednesday morning, according to his son Barry Smith, but the family plans visitation on Friday night. The funeral will be Saturday. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
