Gecko meets his fans at museum

EVERY SECOND SATURDAY of the month, Anniston Museum and Gardens hosts a different crawly critter to feature and introduce to museum visitors. This month, it was “Geico” the spotted gecko’s turn to meet the public. The museum’s educational interpreter, Maryellyn Hawbaker, was waiting in the wings of one of the exhibits showing off the brightly colored lizard and telling kids interesting facts about him. Hawbaker said geckos don’t have eyelids, so they have to lick their eyeballs to keep them moist, and they smell with their tongues the way snakes do. Geico was on his best behavior (above) when Judah Crutchfield, 5, and Jasper Crutchfield, 3, came by to learn about him and gently pet his back.