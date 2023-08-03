Gadsden City Hall moving

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
GADSDEN — The city of Gadsden will be moving its City Hall in the near future after striking a $2.8 million deal with Regions Bank to renovate the bank’s 200 Broad Street office.
A recent news release from Mayor Craig Ford announced that City Hall would be moving from its current home at 90 Broad Street to the 28,000-square-foot building the city is buying from the bank.
“The purchase includes all furnishings not being used in the space leased back by Regions for banking purposes, saving the city tens of thousands of dollars in relocation costs,” the news release stated.
The current City Hall currently has two main uses. One side is where the municipality conducts all official city business, and the other is occupied by Gadsden Police Department, according to city spokesperson Michael Rodgers.
Rodgers said the plan is to move the bulk of the police department operation to its existing east Gadsden precinct location on Campbell Avenue while still maintaining a police presence downtown. The details of where the new downtown location might be have not been worked out yet. The city recently purchased the former YMCA building, so that might be an option for the police, according to Rodgers.
He said City Hall’s move to the new building could still be more than a year away.
The news release stated that the city will renovate the building for its purposes, but 4,000 square feet of the 28,000-square-foot space won’t be needed by the city and will be leased out to Regions to continue banking operations.
“This is a historic moment for Gadsden,” Ford stated in the news release. “While it was appropriate for its time, the current City Hall is not built for a 21st century municipality. With increased dependence on technology and major advances in building efficiencies, the building at 90 Broad Street has served its time and accomplished its purpose for over the past 60-something years.”
“We are now looking ahead to the next 60 years where Gadsden can become a destination to live, work, and play. This new City Hall falls in line with our new comprehensive plan, GROW Gadsden, which will become the roadmap to our future over the next several years,” he continued.
The current City Hall will be sold, as the city has “secured a letter of intent from a developer who is assessing the city’s property at 90 Broad Street overlooking the Coosa River,” to maximize its potential use, the news release stated.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.