 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gadsden City Hall moving

$2.8 million deal struck with Regions Bank

Current Gadsden City Hall

Gadsden's current City Hall building at 90 Broad Street. The city of Gadsden will be moving its City Hall in the near future after striking a $2.8 million deal with Regions Bank to renovate the bank’s 200 Broad Street office.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

GADSDEN — The city of Gadsden will be moving its City Hall in the near future after striking a $2.8 million deal with Regions Bank to renovate the bank’s 200 Broad Street office.

A recent news release from Mayor Craig Ford announced that City Hall would be moving from its current home at 90 Broad Street to the 28,000-square-foot building the city is buying from the bank.

Future Gadsden City Hall

The city of Gadsden will be moving its City Hall in the near future after striking a $2.8 million deal with Regions Bank to renovate the bank’s 200 Broad Street office.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags