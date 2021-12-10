Fugitive in Anniston shooting death captured in California

Keaton Forster Lawson, 22, a fugitive from justice in the shooting death of Christum D. Trammell, 33, of Anniston, was captured in Sacramento, Calif., according to Sgt. Jason Hawkins with the Investigative division of the Anniston Police Department.
Hawkins said Lawson was officially in police custody between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central Time Thursday evening. He said he was on the phone with U.S. Marshals during the time of the arrest.
The shooting in which Lawson is the suspect happened Dec. 4 in the 900 block of Woodland Court. He fled the scene shortly after, authorities said.
“The crime was witnessed by several family members,” Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles previously told The Star. “The shooting stemmed from a family dispute.”
Hawkins said the department has not been able to interview Lawson as he is still in California.
“We’re going to have to send someone out there, and it won’t be from the Anniston Police Department. He will have to be extradited back to Anniston, and that will take time. He is currently sitting in Sacramento in jail.”
Hawkins said the department had tips rolling in from the Facebook post, and worked closely with the U.S. Marshals Service Birmingham Division.
“As soon as I realized that he was on the run, we reached out to the branch here in Birmingham and they jumped on it,” Hawkins said. “They have resources throughout the United States, and we took advantage of those resources.”
Hawkins said the department had an idea that Lawson was headed to the western U.S., but it hasn’t been determined exactly how he made the nearly 2,500-mile jump.
“He had some help,” Hawkins said. “He was found with his sister, so obviously she’s helping him as she was in Sacramento with him.”
Hawkins said the sister may be only one of the people who helped Lawson, but that the department was still working out the specifics on the full picture. He said the sister might be charged with aiding a fugitive, but that would be up to the U.S. Marshals Service and was out of his hands.