Fruithurst woman found dead in Georgia

Authorities in Alabama and Georgia were investigating Monday after a Fruithurst woman was found dead a week ago just past the Alabama state line.
Heard County, Ga., Sheriff Ross Henry said the body of Regina Trotter was found around 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Feb. 1 on the side of Mason Road, less than a mile from the Alabama line.
Her death was ruled a homicide, Henry said, though he declined to say how she died. As of Monday, police were still unsure where the homicide took place.
Heard County Deputies were investigating with Cleburne County deputies, Heflin police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Henry said.