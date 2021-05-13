Freedom Riders legacy: New nonviolence training institute in Anniston would teach activists, police

When Charles Person was marching for civil rights in the 1960s, nonviolence was a discipline, much more orderly than most people knew.
“When we carried signs, our signs had no sticks, because sticks could be used as a weapon,” said Person, one of the Freedom Riders who rode into Anniston on May 14, 1961, to protest segregation on interstate buses.
Person and local leaders say they intend to train a new generation of protesters — and the police who respond to protests — at the Freedom Riders Training Institute, a training course for both activists and law enforcement officers that Person and others are developing in conjunction with Jacksonville State University.
The plan is to eventually move those classes to a site in the same block as the Freedom Riders National Monument on Gurnee Avenue in downtown Anniston.
Organizer Pete Conroy said the Freedom Riders Park Committee, working with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, has acquired a building across the street from the old Greyhound bus station, south of Downing’s General Store.
“If things go well, it will be 2025 when we cut that ribbon,” said Steven Lewis, the California-based architect who is working on the project.
Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the arrival of the Freedom Riders in Anniston. An interracial group of protesters, the Freedom Riders were traveling through the Southeastern U.S. to test compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that had outlawed segregation in interstate transit facilities. When they arrived in Anniston, a white mob beat the nonviolent protesters and burned one of their buses, shocking the conscience of the nation and galvanizing support for the Freedom Riders’ cause.
Person was among them. He was a rider on the Trailways bus that made it through Anniston and traveled on to a similar violent reception in Birmingham.
Sixty years later, Person is frustrated with the outcome of some of the protests he saw after the murder of George Floyd — the protests that led to violence. When violence erupts, no matter who lashes out first, the message gets lost, he said. And he believes it’s not what the vast majority of protesters want.
“They’ll burn a car, and that becomes the object of discussion rather than your message,” Person said.
Protesters of the early civil rights era often trained in nonviolence before taking to the streets, Person said. A march had a front and a rear, it had leaders and medics, and some even had a kind of uniform: the buttoned-down look that characterized many of the protesters of the early 1960s.
The protests of 2020 were often leaderless, springing up on social media, and most were peaceful. In Anniston and Jacksonville, protests popped up regularly last summer with no violent incidents. But Person said the leaderless approach makes it harder for protesters to distinguish themselves from people who commit violence — and it makes it harder to drive their concerns home.
“You’ve got to move the protest from the street into the executive offices,” he said. In an ideal protest, he said, leaders would have the phone numbers of the police chief and the mayor or other political leaders,not only to work out conflicts with the protest itself, but also to talk to leaders when they’re ready to make concessions.
Organizers of the institute also want to train police to respond to protesters without violence. Jose Vega, a retired police sergeant in New York City’s disorder control unit, said he’s at work on a curriculum for police who want to train through the institute.
“You name it, I did it: parades, New Year’s Eve,” he said. In retirement, Vega has worked as a trainer for security training company Leidos. He said his first lesson for officers is that they took an oath to protect people’s rights, and that people have a right to protest.
Conroy said the coursework for the institute is about 80 percent complete, and will be offered initially in virtual courses.
Work on the Gurnee Avenue building will likely take longer. Lewis and Conroy said the goal is to develop the building into a community meeting site that honors the area’s civil rights legacy and would be appropriate to handle meetings that might otherwise be held at the new federal courthouse under construction nearby.
Conroy said the facility would likely cost $5 million to $10 million. He said organizers are now seeking grants and donations to pay for it.
That may sound like a tall order, but the Freedom Riders Park Committee has taken on big projects before.
The group campaigned for years for a park to commemorate the Freedom Riders in Anniston; the city’s former Greyhound station and the bus burning site on Alabama 202 were declared a national monument in 2017.