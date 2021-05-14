Freedom Riders honored on 60th anniversary

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
When Hank Thomas went back to Vietnam many years after the war, people greeted him with open arms and even an apology for his war wounds.
When Thomas came back to Anniston for the 20th anniversary of the Freedom Rides, the welcome wasn’t as warm.
“A man who was in that crowd refused to shake my hand,” he said.
Today, the Anniston bus station where Thomas and other Freedom Riders came under attack by white supremacists is recognized by the federal government as a national monument.
And when Thomas and his fellow Freedom Riders visit — as they did Friday in downtown Anniston — they are the guests of honor. But for Thomas and the other living Freedom Riders, mixed feelings remain about the city, and the state of racial justice in America.
“Sometimes I find myself in Anniston even when I don’t want to be here,” said Freedom Rider Charles Person, speaking to a crowd of about 75 people in the middle of Gurnee Avenue on Friday. “I find the memories are hurtful.”
Local leaders closed a block of Gurnee and brought in two refurbished mid-century buses Friday for a ceremony to honor Thomas and Person on the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders’ arrival in Anniston.
On Mother’s Day in 1961, two buses filled with civil rights activists, both black and white, arrived in the Model City. Their protest, simply, was sitting together on the bus and using the same bus station facilities — something Alabama authorities said they couldn’t do, even though the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled otherwise.
They were met by a mob of white supremacists who burned one bus in an attempt to kill the protesters, and beat the passengers on the other.
Photos of the burning bus became a searing image of the 1960s civil rights movement, inspiring more protests and galvanizing public opinion on the Freedom Riders’ cause.
Since 2017, the National Park Service has been developing Anniston’s old Greyhound station and the bus burning site as a national monument.
At the Friday event, local leaders also laid out plans for the Freedom Riders Training Institute, a school for nonviolent protesters — and for police who work during protests — which they hope to open in a block of storefronts on Gurnee Avenue near the bus station.
“We have to start somewhere,” Person said. “The time is now, and I think Anniston has the history to show that change can come about and can come about peacefully. We can discuss these things without animosity and without bitterness. Yeah, you’ll get mad, you’ll get angry, but you’ll get over it.”
In recent years, Anniston city leaders have used Freedom Riders anniversaries as a chance to show the world the city has gotten over much of its anger. Thomas, at the Friday event, described the anniversary event as a “victory lap.” City Councilwoman Ciara Smith praised Thomas and Person for helping to make it possible for her — a 22-year-old Black woman — to hold public office.
Yet it was clear Friday that the persistence of racial injustice, as recorded on hundreds of tiny screens, has brought back some of the ugly taste of the past. Thomas urged the crowd to say the names — Breonna Taylor, George Floyd — of Black people killed by police in recent years.
A large crowd was on hand during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
People attending had a photo opp with Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored Greyhound bus, almost identical to the bus that was burned drives past the spot were it all started during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person signs his book "Buses Are A Comin" during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Women wear special shirts with the burning bus and date during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Members of the Anniston High band played during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A restored old bus was used as a backdrop during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Members of the Anniston High band played during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
People attending had a photo opp with Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person, an original Freedom Rider speaks during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Hank Thomas, an original Freedom Rider speaks during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person and Hank Thomas, both original Freedom Riders speak during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Charles Person, an original Freedom Rider speaks during the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders event in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
“The police do not tell the truth,” Thomas said in remarks to reporters before the event. Video recordings are uncovering racism that would not come to light otherwise, he said.
“I do not want you to think I’m being too simplistic, but the police are not there to protect the interests of Black people,” he said. “They are there to protect the interests of white people.”
Person, too, reminded the crowd of recent incidents of police brutality, reciting now-familiar cries of “hands up, don’t shoot,” and “I can’t breathe.” But he also sounded a hopeful note, saying the proposed Freedom Riders Training Institute may serve as a site for long-needed, difficult conversations.
“We can have truth and reconciliation, because that’s what’s needed — and Anniston can provide that,” he said.
The anniversary event was also a quiet victory for local leaders, some of whom had campaigned for years to earn official recognition that would turn the Freedom Riders site into a venue for tourists with an interest in history and civil rights.
Federal Judge Corey Maze on Friday told the crowd that the federal courthouse now under construction on Gurnee Avenue will include displays to highlight the city’s history — a complement to the other sites underway on Gurnee. Maze said he expected the courthouse to open this time next year.
Mayor Jack Draper said he’s proud Alabama has the only national park dedicated solely to the Freedom Riders.
“We’re thrilled that the National Park Service, our nation’s storyteller, is telling this story,” Draper told the crowd. “And to the Freedom Riders, we thank you for your courage, your selflessness and your dedication to the cause that open this nation’s eyes to the struggle for civil rights. This national monument will assure that your contribution to humanity will never be forgotten.”
