Free drive-through COVID testing in Oxford Tuesday

Free coronavirus testing will be available at a drive-through site in Oxford on Tuesday, Calhoun County emergency management officials announced last week.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oxford Civic Center on McCullars Lane, according to the announcement. The testing is free to anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus or has been exposed to the virus.
A similar testing site in Anniston last week drew more than 200 participants, emergency officials said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,872 people in Calhoun County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to numbers released Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The virus has killed 129 people in the county.
Calhoun County now sees an average of more than 100 new cases of the illness per day, according to ADPH numbers, which is the fastest rate of spread since the pandemic began.