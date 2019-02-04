This time last week, pipe-shop worker Jake Betts was at work at Tyler Union in Anniston, not expecting to travel any time soon.
But on Thursday, Betts found himself in the White House, shaking hands and swapping pleasantries with the president of the United States.
“I got the see the West Wing, and the Oval Office,” said Betts, an apprentice patternmaker at Tyler Union. “It’s actually a lot smaller than you would think.”
Betts was among a half-dozen Anniston foundry employees who traveled to the nation’s capital last week to see President Donald Trump sign an executive order on the use of American products by federal contractors.
“By signing this order today, we renew our commitment to an essential truth: It matters where something is made, and it matters very greatly,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript of the meeting.
Trump’s order marked a small step in a “buy American” push that has been going on for decades. Congress in 1933 demanded that federal agencies show a preference for buying American-made goods where possible. Later changes allowed loopholes to comply with trade treaties such as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
Trump last year signed an executive order to require federal agencies to review their use of those loopholes. Thursday’s order, a follow-up on the 2018 order, gives federal agencies 90 days to come up with plans to urge contractors to use American products “where practicable.”
An incremental step, perhaps, but one that scratched an itch for the Birmingham-based steel company McWane, which owns both Tyler Union and Anniston’s M&H Valve. Both foundries sent workers to stand in hardhats behind the president as he signed the order.
“We have a lot of competitors in places like China or India,” said Griffin Herb, a spokesman for M&H, a company known mainly for making fire hydrants.
Officials at M&H say their sales have been up in recent years, an increase that started in 2014, before Trump took office. They cited the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act – commonly known as “the stimulus” during the Obama years – as one catalyst for the comeback. Another was a 2014 law that required governments to use American iron and steel when they go to a federal loan fund to borrow money for drinking water projects.
M & H general manager Tony Orlowski said the return of home construction has helped as well.
“Most of our hydrants last more than 50 years, so there’s not a lot of replacement,” he said. “Most of our work is on new construction.”
Hydrants are more or less custom-made, company officials said, and there’s little competition from overseas. Still, China and India mass-produce butterfly valves and other relatively small components at prices American companies struggle to match. Company officials said they hoped Trump’s executive order will help them capture more of that market.
Workers who attended the signing said Monday that they’re still surprised at how fast their photo op with the president came into being. It wasn’t on anyone’s schedule at the beginning of last week, they said, but within 24 hours the call from McWane, workers were getting ready to go.
“I didn’t believe it,” said Menzo Parker, a machinist at M &H. He said he was glad to go, because he believes the company will profit from the move down the road.
“We all need to speak as one here,” he said.
Workers described the president as far more personable than the figure most people see on television, or through Trump’s Twitter account. Entering the Oval Office, Betts said, the president passed by members of congress and proceeded to shake hands with the people in hardhats. He asked Parker if he’d been a football player.
Betts said the tone changed when members of the news media began to ask Trump questions.
“Trump doesn’t like the press,” Betts said. “You can obviously tell.”