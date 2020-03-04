Former Sacred Heart bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling money

A federal judge on Monday sentenced a White Plains woman to serve prison time after she pleaded guilty in October to embezzling thousands of dollars from a church and private school in Anniston where she worked.
Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced Angela Beam Cheatwood, 41, to five years of probation, in which she’s slated to spend 52 consecutive weekends in federal prison, with the exception of eight straight weeks in prison this summer. Cheatwood was placed on home detention and is subject to location monitoring while out of prison for the next two years.
Haikala also ordered Cheatwood to pay $50,000 in restitution to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and School and $548,502.13 to two insurance companies.
Federal prosecutors asked in February that Cheatwood be sentenced to 27 months in prison.
“The most important thing for any religious community that’s experienced this type of betrayal is reconciliation and to move forward in its mission,” said the Rev. John McDonald, Sacred Heart’s pastor, in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Cheatwood was indicted in September in United States District Court on a charge of wire fraud scheming.
Authorities alleged Cheatwood had embezzled $484,000 from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School by writing checks from the church’s band account to her personal bank account and pocketing cash collected through fundraisers and school donations.
Cheatwood wrote in a letter to Haikala that she had stolen the money to fund her addiction to Kratom, which was typically sold in gas stations. When the drug was banned in Alabama in 2015, Cheatwood wrote, she began driving to Georgia to get it.
“By now, I was highly addicted to it and waking up every morning in withdrawals if I did not take it,” Cheatwood wrote. “It was not a cheap purchase. I was spending $1,700 a week to fund my habit while also trying to fund my own home bills.”
Cheatwood’s letter detailed a childhood trauma, use of drugs and alcohol in her early teens and a car wreck in her early adulthood that led her to becoming addicted to opioids for years afterward.
The letter has since been sealed from public view. When asked about the letter, McDonald declined to comment out of respect to the judge’s order.
Cheatwood’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, said Haikala took Cheatwood’s personal history into account when handing down the sentence.
“All factors considered, the history and characteristics of Mrs. Cheatwood, her addiction to Kratom, her lack of any prior criminal history, we think this is an appropriate sentence,” Broome said.
John Whitaker, an attorney for the Diocese of Birmingham, said members of Sacred Heart would like to move on.
“We’re sorry it happened,” Whitaker said. “We’re sorry for her. We’re sorry for the scores of people this has impacted.”