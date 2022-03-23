Former President Trump takes back his endorsement of US Rep. Mo Brooks in US Senate race

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in the U.S. Senate race.
Trump said decided to go in another direction after a rally with Brooks in Cullman last year. Brooks said Republicans should look beyond the 2020 presidential election results.
“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,’” Trump said in a statement. “He listened to them.”
Brooks' lead over rivals Katie Britt and Mike Durant has been dwindled in recent polls.
"I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’ " ”Trump said.
At the rally, Brooks said: “There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020,” Brooks said. “Folks, put that behind you, put that behind you.”
Trump said he will endorse another candidate.