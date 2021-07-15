Former Piedmont police chief hired as deputy

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has hired former Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton as a deputy, where he’ll work in courthouse security, Sheriff Matthew Wade said Thursday.
“He’s experienced and we’re glad to have him at the courthouse,” Wade said.
The hire could bring to a conclusion the impasse that began in Piedmont last month, when Norton announced his retirement as police chief. At the time, Norton said he’d made the decision to retire after employees brought letters of complaint about Norton to city administrators. Among other things, according to Norton’s account, Norton was accused of cursing at employees and not allowing some officers to carry Tasers.
Not long after Norton’s announcement, the City Council met and announced that Norton was on administrative leave while those complaints were being investigated. Norton, on the same day, said he was indeed on leave and had not intended to retire.
The Anniston Star requested copies of the letters submitted by employees in reference to Norton, but the city so far has not complied with that request. In an email to The Star last month, city attorney Ron Allen said the letters couldn’t be released because they are “subject to a current investigation of the police department.”
Wade brought up the new hire in comments at a meeting of the Calhoun County 911 board in Jacksonville Thursday. He described Norton as retired from the city police department, but still able under state rules to work in a courthouse security position.
It’s unclear whether Norton’s move to the sheriff’s office brings an end to any city investigation of Norton. Attempts to reach Mayor Bill Baker Thursday were not immediately successful.
Norton, reached by phone, said he didn’t know whether an investigation was ongoing.
“I have no idea what they’re going to do,” he said. “I’m retired.”