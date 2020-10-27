Former Piedmont football player’s assault trial rescheduled

A judge on Tuesday rescheduled court proceedings for a former Piedmont football player accused of assaulting a younger teammate in November.
The former football player, 19, is now set to have a trial on Nov. 20, District Judge Randy Moeller ruled at the beginning of what was supposed to be his trial Tuesday.
Piedmont police initially charged the man and two juveniles on Sept. 28 with third-degree assault. According to court records, the man forced a key into a boy’s anal region on Nov. 25.
Police told The Star in September the incident took place in the Piedmont High School boys’ locker room. All three suspects and the victim were football players, and the victim was several grades younger than the suspect, they said.
Last week, the man’s defense attorney, Sheila Field, issued subpoenas to about 70 people. On Tuesday morning, about that many young men, many of whom were wearing Piedmont blue, were at the courthouse.
Field announced to them that the trial had been rescheduled, telling them the trial is expected to last a day and new subpoenas would be issued.
The new trial date, Nov. 20, is the same day the Class 3A state football quarterfinals are scheduled.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Field for additional comment was unsuccessful.
After the trial was rescheduled, those young men appeared to be huddled around a coach on one side of the courthouse parking lot, while the victim and his family appeared to be on the other side.
The victim’s mother said Tuesday afternoon the display was hurtful for her and her son to see.
“We have all been a part of this community our whole lives and they’ve treated him like he’s an outsider,” she said.
Of the dozens of people subpoenaed, she said, only one spoke to her son that morning.
“It really breaks my heart that these parents and these kids aren’t angry about what happened,” she said.
She said she also wants to see coaches held accountable, as she said the locker room had not been properly supervised during the incident.
“Where were their coaches?” she said. “Why were there eighth-graders in a locker room with seniors and upperclassmen?”
She said she pulled her son out of Piedmont City Schools because of the incident. She said the principal offered to meet to discuss the incident, but that meeting did not occur. She said no one from the school system had reached out to check on her son, apologize or give a statement that they did not condone bullying.
“Their silence says more than anything,” she said.
After criminal proceedings have ended, the mother said, she plans to file a civil lawsuit in response to the incident.
Police previously told The Star the three suspects were banned from all Piedmont City Schools property and events.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the suspect is exonerated or the charges are dropped.
While third-degree assault is not considered a sex crime in the state of Alabama, The Star has withheld the suspect’s name due to the nature of the allegations.
Third-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in up to a year in the county jail and up to a $3,000 fine upon conviction.
