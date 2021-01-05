Former JSU president hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Jacksonville State University president Bill Meehan was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, his family and the school announced Tuesday in a joint statement.
According to the statement, Meehan was in stable condition and “receiving great care” Tuesday at Grandview Medical Center.
JSU officials said they were offering their full support to his family and prayers for his recovery.
Meehan’s family thanked the healthcare workers treating him. They requested prayers not only for his recovery and health, but for all of the frontline workers during the pandemic.