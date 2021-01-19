Former JSU president Bill Meehan recovering from COVID-19

A former Jacksonville State University president is returning home after being hospitalized with COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.
In a joint statement from the school and his family, officials said Bill Meehan spent two weeks in the hospital battling the virus. A previous statement from JSU said he was in stable condition and receiving care at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
“He still has a long way to go before he is completely healed, but we are grateful he has reached this important milestone in the recovery process,” the Tuesday statement read.
Meehan, in the statement, thanked the school for its “outpouring of love and support” and staff at Grandview who cared for him.
Meehan is happy to be going home, the statement said, but he feels for his fellow patients who are still struggling with the virus.
“He asks that you please do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t continue to lose neighbors and friends to this pandemic,” the statement read.