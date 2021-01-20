Former EMA director Michael Barton sworn in as JSU police chief

Michael Barton has been named chief of police and director of public safety at Jacksonville State University, the school announced.
Barton, previously director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, began his role at the college with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning on the front steps of Bibb-Graves Hall.
His roles will include leadership of the university police department, a state-accredited law enforcement agency operating at JSU but able to respond to emergencies beyond campus lines, and overseeing public safety operations, including the school’s emergency management plans and policies.
Barton’s name has become synonymous with Calhoun County’s COVID-19 planning, preparation and prevention forces, starting early last year when the EMA brought municipal and county leadership together to prevent housing of quarantine patients at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a facility mistakenly identified as appropriate for the task.
In his new role, Barton will still be in those response groups rather than in charge. He said by phone Wednesday that he wasn’t worried about letting go of the reins.
“We’ve got a great system in place and great people in place in the Calhoun County Unified Command,” Barton said. “It really makes it easy, in a sense, to step out and let people fill those roles and keep on keeping on.”
As EMA director, Barton put time and effort into building relationships, a strategy he intends to apply to his work with the university. The police department, he noted, shares the resources of Jacksonville’s court system and jail; he’d like to continue strengthening those relationships and also reach out to the sheriff, district attorney and East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford.
“Bad guys don’t stop at a city limit, or campus line or county line, so it’s important to look at from a larger scale,” Barton said. “Looking at social media and the internet, we’re in a very global society and we have to police that way as well, which means we can’t do it all by ourselves.”
Barton started his career in emergency response as a volunteer firefighter in 2000 and became a deputy sheriff in 2005. He’s served in emergency medical service, 911 communications, disaster relief and a number of other capacities in the years since.
He graduated from the FBI National Academy and the federal Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy, as well as several state institutions, like the Alabama Fire College and Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
He noted there had been a full-circle moment in taking the JSU job; he also graduated from the university with a degree in emergency management.
Barton will replace former police Chief Rob Schaffer, who retired in October after a 25-year career in law enforcement, and Elizabeth Morrow, the police department’s emergency management and Clery Act coordinator, who served as interim chief.