Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead Jr. dies

Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead, Jr., who held the post for 25 years, has died.
The announcement of the veteran law enforcement officer’s death was posted on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
“Sheriff Snead and his family have had a long and continued history of serving the people of Calhoun County,” the CCSD’s online tribute reads. “Anyone that knew him knew that he loved the people of our county and would do what it took to see that they received the service they deserved.”
Snead was 25 when he took office in 1970 after being appointed to fill the office by Gov. Albert Brewer after his father, Roy Snead, Sr. who had just been reelected as sheriff, died before beginning another term.
Before becoming sheriff, Snead had obtained a business degree from JSU and had served under his father for eight years as deputy sheriff.
Snead went on to win a special election that same year and served until 1995. During his term, he oversaw construction of the current sheriff’s office and jail.
Snead continued his public service as a public dispatcher for the Anniston Rescue Squad before enjoying retirement in the Weaver community.
Funeral arrangements for Snead had not been announced as of Monday morning.