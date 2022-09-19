 Skip to main content
Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead Jr. dies

Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead, Jr., right, stands with current Sheriff Matthew Wade.

 Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead, Jr., who held the post for 25 years, has died.

The announcement of the veteran law enforcement officer’s death was posted on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office social media page.