Former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson dies

Larry Amerson, who served as Calhoun County’s sheriff for 22 years, died Thursday after a “strong battle” with cancer, Sheriff Matthew Wade announced in a Facebook post.
“He cared for the people of Calhoun County with a deep passion,” Wade wrote in the post. “Being sheriff was his biggest accomplishment professionally, but he always counted his family as the best thing in his life.”
Amerson won election as sheriff six times, beginning his first term in 1994 and retiring in 2016. He was well known beyond Calhoun County as a former president of the National Sheriffs Association.
Amerson got his start at the sheriff office working in the county jail in the 1970s. After Amerson’s retirement, Wade deputized him and set the former sheriff to work as a lobbyist for the sheriff’s office, seeking public officials’ help on various issues including jail overcrowding.
