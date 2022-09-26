 Skip to main content
Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to lying to get loan for gambling debts

A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year after impeachment proceedings were launched against him pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in federal court Monday.

William “Ray” Norris, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution.

Former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris