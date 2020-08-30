Forecasters: Stormy Sunday afternoon possible

People in Anniston and surrounding areas should expect storms and possibly high winds Sunday afternoon, though they'll likely not be as intense as the weather the northern part of Alabama saw from the remnants of Hurricane Laura on Friday.
"We're looking to return to just typical summer afternoon thunderstorm chances," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
A weather service advisory released Sunday morning says "numerous showers and thunderstorms" are expected to develop across the central part of the state Sunday afternoon. Some of those storms will have strong and gusty winds, the advisory said, with the possibility of a storm producing winds up to 60 mph.
Holmes said those winds, if they happen, would come from microbursts, downdrafts of air that are fairly common in summer storms.
The rain could provide some relief from the August heat, Holmes said, though highs in the high 80s are expected Sunday and Monday.