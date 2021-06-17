Food give-away planned for those affected by March tornado

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will hold a large-scale Mobile Pantry food distribution in Ohatchee on June 25 at 10 a.m.
The one-day, outdoor event will provide 350 households with preassembled boxes of shelf-stable goods, protein and fresh produce on a first come, first-served basis to any and all individuals in need of food assistance.
Food will be distributed via a drive-thru at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, 3300 Highway 144, Ohatchee. Food is expected to be distributed quickly.
The main function of the Community Food Bank’s disaster response program is to be the long-term support, after the initial help is gone and community donations are depleted.