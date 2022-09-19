 Skip to main content
Florida woman sues McDonald’s over alleged chemicals in coffee from Dothan

A DeFuniak Springs, Fla., woman is suing McDonald’s for $13 million, claiming she ordered coffee from a restaurant in Dothan and was served cleaning chemicals that injured her.

The 15-page suit was filed this morning in Houston County Circuit Court, seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.