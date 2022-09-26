 Skip to main content
Florida under watches and warnings as Cat 1 Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify

Shoppers walk to join a line stretching beyond the parking lot outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Fla., on September 25, 2022. Tropical storm Ian is forecast to 'rapidly intensify' over the weekend and become a major hurricane as it moves toward Florida, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

 GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI — A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under hurricane and storm surge watches Monday from Hurricane Ian, which whipped up overnight and is expected to turn into a major storm as it heads toward a potential first landfall in western Cuba.

The latest forecast showed Hurricane Ian crossing north of Tampa Bay as a powerful Category 3 storm and making landfall in the big bend as a Category 1 or 2 storm. But regardless of any future small shifts in the track, which forecasters warned could continue for the next few days, much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, from Naples northward, faces a major risk of storm surge.