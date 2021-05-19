Florida fugitive arrested in Calhoun County

A Lincoln man remained in Jail Wednesday after authorities arrested him as a fugitive the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Fredick Wayne Reed, 43, as a fugitive from Florida.
According to court documents, Reed fled from Jackson County, Fla. after deputies there charged him with aggravated stalking, battery and indecent exposure.
An attempt to reach Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for more details on Reed’s arrest was not immediately successful.
Reed was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set. His next court date is set for June 14.