Florida declares state of emergency; Alabama likely will dodge Hurricane Ian

Florida has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian.
School systems along the western coast began announcing they would be closed most of the week.
Ian is pushing its way into the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a Category 4 hurricane by the time it makes landfall sometime Wednesday or Thursday.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann in Birmingham said on his social media post Monday morning the current models “are much more consistent and the confidence in the track is much higher now” with Ian taking a more easterly route.
“Quite frankly for Alabama, the weather looks quiet here for a while,” Spann said. “Most of Alabama is going be dry this week, this weekend and much of next week. It’s a very dry pattern for where we are.”
Ian was approaching western Cuba early Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and moving north/northwest at 15 mph.
The National Weather Service is reporting “rapid strengthening is expected today” increasing to a Category 3 by late Monday with a cone of possible U.S. landfall sites stretching over all the Florida peninsula Gulf coast.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state and hurricane watches have now been issued for the west coast of the state focusing on the Tampa Bay area.
“A lot of the central Gulf Coast cities [along the panhandle] will see no rain at all,” Spann said. “The big impact will be over the peninsula, not over the panhandle.”
NWS is forecasting clear skies for the Calhoun County area through late Thursday night, when a 20 percent chance of rain is possible.
Chances of precipitation peaks at 40 percent on Friday, then levels off to 20 percent for the remainder of the week.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said his department has offered their special operations center for any Florida agencies’ aircraft that might need to stage outside of the path of the hurricane.