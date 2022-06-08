Flooding, storms possible through Friday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook through Friday night calling for the potential of strong storms and flooding.
Heavy rains which occurred late Tuesday and into Wednesday has created conditions causing the NWS to issue a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning at 1 a.m.
The NWS is reporting as much as two to three inches – and in some isolated areas as much as four to six inches – of rain fell overnight across portions of Central Alabama.
The outlook includes the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday night with damaging winds and large hail as the major threats.
Another system is expected to move into the area on Friday afternoon bringing the threat of damaging winds and large hail mainly across the southwest half of Central Alabama.
The most recent forecast shows an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Skies begin to clear on Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m., then mostly clear for the remainder of the day.
The chance of storms returns Friday afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers and thundershowers after 1 p.m., then increasing to 70 percent that evening.
Forecasters are predicting the chance of rain will decrease to 30 percent by Saturday morning with the major threat being before 1 p.m.
The NWS is not forecasting any rain for Saturday night through Tuesday.