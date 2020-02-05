Flood watch added to severe weather risk for Northeast Alabama

Northeast Alabama is under a flood watch through Thursday night, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning.
Storms set to roll over the state Wednesday evening are predicted to bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Calhoun, Talladega, Cleburne and St. Clair counties, with the possibility of flash flooding in low-lying areas. The flood watch is in addition to a “marginal” risk of severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds and quarter-sized hail, according to Daniel Martin, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Calera station, near Birmingham.
“The risk of so much rain leading up to this event is that the soil is fairly saturated already,” Martin said Wednesday. “If you get too much rain you can see minor flooding issues, and that concern continues into the long run.”
Storms are expected to arrive around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Martin said, and the risk of flooding rises into the overnight hours. The severe weather risk should pass by 4 a.m., he said, though flooding issues could persist. People driving after dark should be careful, he said, and those driving to work Thursday morning should be on guard as well.
Myles Chamblee, an officer with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said drivers should avoid flooded roads.
“Most issues arise when someone tries to drive through it,” Chamblee said. “Sometimes muddy water doesn’t look as deep as it is.”
Martin and Chamblee both urged area residents to make sure they can get weather alerts, especially from sources that can wake them up overnight.
“A lot of people let their guard down when they go to bed, so it’s important to have a way to wake them up,” Martin said.
Area residents can subscribe to Nixle, a free weather alert service provided by the Calhoun County EMA, by texting “CalhounEMA” to 888777. Weather alerts will arrive as text messages.