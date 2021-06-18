Flash flood watch for Calhoun County Saturday morning to Sunday night

Calhoun County will be under a flash flood watch from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the county Emergency Management Agency.
The agency sent an alert Friday afternoon as a potential tropical cyclone continued its approach toward the Gulf Coast. According to the National Weather Service office in Calera, the Anniston area will see as many as 4 inches of rain on average beginning Saturday, though that amount could vary over the northeast part of the state.
“The biggest threat right now is localized flash flooding,” said Tara Goggins, meteorologist for the station.
Low-lying and flood-prone areas might see pooling water that could present a travel hazard, she explained. Damaging winds are unlikely, though, with a low possibility of tornadoes.
The worst of the weather should stop south of Talladega County. Folks with beach plans are most likely to be disappointed. Goggins said current reports from the weather service’s southern station include a tropical storm warning along the coastal areas, including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Pensacola, Fla.
That warning includes flooding threats, higher surf and a high risk of rip currents in the water.
“Gulf Shores has already posted double red flags, which means the water is closed,” Goggins said.