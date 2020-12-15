Flags to be lowered at half-staff for Opelika Army veteran

Flags will be lowered at half-staff Wednesday in honor of an Alabama veteran who died this year of COVID-19.
According to a memo from Gov. Kay Ivey, Bennie G. Adkins of Opelika died of the virus in April, but because of the pandemic, his family was unable to have his funeral until Wednesday.
Ivey wrote in the memo she directed flags to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset “to honor his heroic service.”
Adkins, an Oklahoma native, served 20 years in the United States Army. He spent 13 of those years in the 7th, 3rd, 6th and 5th Special Forces groups. Adkins was deployed to Vietnam three times, and President Barack Obama awarded him the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2014 for his efforts in a 1966 battle.
According to his obituary, Adkins was preceded in death by his wife and two sons. He leaves behind a daughter, two sons, two brothers and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.