First responders life-flight woman to UAB after weekend stabbing

Brittany Price
Courtesy Photo

An Anniston woman was gravely injured after a woman attacked her at her home, stabbing her multiple times. 

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the 9000 block of Hwy 9, when a woman reported that her neighbor, the victim, had been attacked and was bleeding profusely, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 