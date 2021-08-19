First responder radio system upgrade delayed until at least next month

JACKSONVILLE — Quotes for a study of the countywide emergency radio system were discussed during the Calhoun County 911 Board meeting Thursday, the most recent step in attempts to save the aging communications network.
The P25 radio system allows first response agencies throughout the county and state to instantly connect to one another during joint operations, a feature emergency response leaders value in times of crisis. The system was critical after the March 2018 tornado that hit Jacksonville, allowing quick coordination among police, fire and medical services, including agencies responding from outside Calhoun.
But the system has aged to the point where Motorola, the service provider, will no longer support it without a major upgrade, so any faulty equipment will no longer be serviceable or replaceable.
According to Gary Sparks, Oxford fire chief and chairman of the 911 board, Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Weaver and Jacksonville State University are committed to the upgrade plan, which would split the $5.9 million cost between those entities and Calhoun County.
County leaders have requested a study to ensure the spending is necessary.
“The Calhoun County Commission is not opposed to the upgrade, but we want to make sure we’re heading in the right direction,” said Mark Tyner, county administrator and 911 board member, during the meeting.
County concerns voiced in prior meetings have overlapped with those of city leaders, those concerns being the possibility that an upgrade might only buy a few years until another mandatory upgrade is required.
Support for the study was lukewarm, however, according to Kevin Jenkins, director of the county 911 service and board member.
“Anniston and Oxford are very intent that the process is not going to get us anything,” Jenkins said. The cities are among the radio system’s top three users, along with the county. “They’re not in favor of wasting the time or the money.”
Four companies responded with quotes for the study, with fees ranging from just over $19,500 to as much as $62,000. Those costs will be entirely managed by the county, if the County Commission chooses to spend the money. Its members won’t meet until Sept. 9.
The 911 board tabled a motion to move forward with the upgrade until its next meeting, Sept. 23.
During the meeting, the board also:
— Discussed the process of selecting an ambulance service to respond to calls in rural Calhoun County and Anniston, which comes down to a bid process. The 911 board’s RFP, or request for proposals from bidders, may have been too prohibitive, Jenkins said. The board will go back to the conditions set forth in the document, which include response times, personnel requirements and other factors, and discuss them with potential bidders.
— Approved a low-power FM radio sponsorship from the city of Oxford, which will use the board’s radio equipment for public information purposes, according to Jenkins. The city will pay $20,000 per year for five years for the service, which in turn will help the board pay for the low-power service.