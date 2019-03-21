If you stepped out the front door into Wednesday morning’s chill and wondered when spring would arrive, the answer is: now.
The first day of spring — the vernal equinox, when day and night are of equal length — was Wednesday for the northern half of the planet, bringing with it minor changes in the weather.
Alex Sizemore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera, said the Anniston area can expect nice weather during the next few days, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Experts expect daytime highs to be slightly above average over the next one to two weeks — the 70s, the average being in the mid to upper 60s.
The problem for plants comes when there’s great variation in the high temperatures over the course of many days, says Hayes Jackson, an urban regional extension agent with Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The plants should still survive, however, according to Jackson.
“As a plant owner, it can be frustrating ... it just sets stuff back,” Jackson said.