 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Remembering Wendell Scott

First Black driver to win NASCAR Cup race spent final days of his career in Talladega

Wendell Scott

Wendell Scott, during his working days

 Courtesy photo

It was lap 10 of the 1973 Winston 500 at Talladega, when all hell broke out. 

Old-timers call it the “Big One.” It involved 19 cars out of the 60 cars in the crowded starting field. 