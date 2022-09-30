First Black driver to win NASCAR Cup race spent final days of his career in Talladega

It was lap 10 of the 1973 Winston 500 at Talladega, when all hell broke out.
Old-timers call it the “Big One.” It involved 19 cars out of the 60 cars in the crowded starting field.
David Pearson — the only car on the lead lap at the end — won the race, but the carnage basically claimed the racing career of Wendell Scott, the first Black NASCAR driver.
Scott was behind Ramos Stott’s car, which blew an engine and slung oil on the track, causing the pile-up. NASCAR king Richard Petty finished 35th in the race in his Dodge Charger due to engine damage from debris on the track.
“I blew coming off the second corner turn,” Stott said in an interview that weekend. “I was ahead of everyone else. I saw Petty going into the third turn when I skidded to a stop.”
“I hit the outside wall and skidded into the inside wall. I guess the other cars may have gotten into some debris or oil,” he said. “I was unbuckled and about to get out of the car. Then I realized my car was on fire.”
Swirling dust and a night-black cloud soon enveloped the backstretch as Scott spun out and received the worst injuries of any driver involved in what some called “the worst crash in NASCAR history” for that era.
Scott was soaked in blood from a number of injuries and was rushed to nearby Citizens Hospital in Talladega.
“Ramos Stott’s car had blown an engine and was dropping oil all over the track. Lennie Pond clipped me in the left rear and I spun around into the infield. My car had died down and I was trying to get it started again when Slick Gardner hit me in the side. It took the whole left side of my car off,” Scott said in an interview with The Star in 1984.
Anniston Star sports editor George Smith visited Scott in his hospital room seven days after the wreck and said Scott was “hurting.”
“The hurting comes from two busted knees, one busted leg, broken pelvis, three broken ribs, a left side that is an ugly mass of yellow and purple and green from shoulder through hip and from assorted cuts here and there,” Smith wrote.
Officially, Scott finished in 55th place and won $550 for his efforts that day.
Also adding to the hurt was the less than favorable treatment Scott received from NASCAR.
“The day after the race, Bill France (NASCAR president) came to the hospital and gave my wife $300 to help with the expenses. I had lost my entire car, and he was giving me $300 to help with expenses. I found out later that he had given some other drivers — drivers who weren't even hurt — $400 or $500 just because they had wrecked their cars,” Scott said in his 1984 interview.
Wendell Scott Jr. was in the hospital room that day with Smith in 1973 reminiscing about the 23-year racing career of Scott Sr., who hailed from Danville, Va. Both Wendell Scott Jr. and his brother Frankie helped their dad during his racing career.
“He says he’ll be back here in August. Maybe he will. If that’s what he wants, that’s what we’ll work toward,” Scott Jr. said.
“But it isn't going to be easy. The whole world just blew up out there Sunday. You know, Dad holds a lot of Grand National records, but you can’t tell it by looking at our bank account,” he said.
Scott Jr. said the car his father had crashed was brand new — the best piece of equipment “daddy’s ever had.”
“It was a Mercury with a brand new 429 [engine] in it. It took $20,000 and I don’t know how many hours, but we thought it was worth it. We felt with that kind of car we could make some money this year and really be in shape to have a good year next year, now I just don’t know,” Scott Jr. said.
Like other early NASCAR drivers, the elder Scott got his start in the transportation of alcoholic beverages.
“We all laugh about it now, but daddy used to haul whiskey. Some of the best did that,” he said.
“Junior Johnson had the reputation for being the best [at hauling], but it was really me…I always kinda kept what I did quiet,” Scott told Smith in 1975.
“This little old track back home was looking for a way to draw crowds so they got the idea of getting some blacks to run in the races. So they went down to the jail to check out records on blacks for speeding and things like that,” Scott Jr. said.
“The sheriff told ’em if they really wanted somebody to drive they ought to get Wendell Scott, that he was the best, that they’d never been able to catch him,” he said.
But things changed once Scott started racing as racism reared its ugly head.
“There’d be a race and the phone would ring and somebody would say ‘If you come out here tonight we’re gonna kill your whole family,’” he said.
“Daddy would tell mother maybe we shouldn't go, but she wouldn’t hear of it, she’s some kind of woman, she’s special,” Scott Jr. said.
Just getting a spot to race was a challenge for Scott because of the color of his skin.
“After I raced at Atlanta International Raceway, they had a big riot there. They beat up a lot of black people that day. The next time I entered, the promoter called and asked me not to come because the Ku Klux Klan was threatening to throw bottles all over the track. The promoter was afraid somebody would get hurt and he asked me in a nice way that I didn’t go,” Scott said.
At one race at Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR officials Scott was told, “take that pile of junk and get out.”
“The NASCAR officials tried to say that my car didn’t look good enough,” said Scott, “but it didn’t look all that bad. I always kept my car looking good.”
After Scott raced at the Atlanta International Raceway, Smith wrote, he almost didn’t even come to the 1973 Winston 500 because there was some question if Scott’s Mercury would be raceworthy. It wasn't until the Thursday before the race that a decision was made to drive the 650 miles to Talladega. Scott Jr. said the car still had some bugs in it and they had no plans to run it hard during the race.
“We had all our eggs in one basket, everything. And we drove 650 miles just for this,” Scott Jr. said.
Smith wrote, “For this, though, Wendell Scott still lives and once he quits that bed, there’s no thought of doing anything but get in the garage and starting all over.”
Scott Jr. quietly and sadly said, “We just don’t have another $20,000.”
Wendell Scott Sr. died in 1990 after a battle with cancer. He was one of the five inductees in the 1999 Class of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Scott’s only win was at the 1964 Jacksonville 200 on Dec. 1, 1963, in a ’62 Chevrolet. He beat Buck Baker, but a scoring error denied him the Victory Circle celebration.
The scoring error was eventually overturned and Scott was declared the winner.
After Scott’s 1973 Talladega crash, he raced one more time at the 1973 National 500, where he finished 12th place.
Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.