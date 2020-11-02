Fireball over Calhoun County may fill your 2020 bingo card

Fireball over Hoover, AL. NOV 1st, 5:53pm @spann pic.twitter.com/do0CMkFsRt— Pippye (@HollyeJ2) November 2, 2020
If a global plague and an Appalachian tropical storm weren’t enough absurdity for one year, meet the Eastaboga Fireball.
According to Birmingham television meteorologist James Spann — whose Twitter fans report virtually every odd thing they see in the heavens — people across Alabama saw a bright flash against the sky around 6 p.m. Sunday.
According to Spann’s Twitter feed, NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, which tracks such things, determined that a meteor entered the atmosphere 51 miles above Jacksonville and burned up over Eastaboga, traveling at a speed of 44,800 mph.
Attempts to reach the Meteoroid Environment Office were unsuccessful Monday, but The Star did confirm that there is such a thing as the Meteoroid Environment Office. One reader in Heflin did report seeing the fireball, as did a Star editor — who said the light from the event was bright enough to create shadows through tree branches over a sidewalk.
The size of the alleged meteor — before it burned up — is unclear.