Fire devastates New Harvest Christian Center in Anniston

A fire Friday night and Saturday morning left Anniston's New Harvest Christian Center in ruins.
The Anniston fire Department responded to the "big and tough fire" at 3511 Alexandria Road near Saks. The first call came in at 8:25 p.m Friday.
More than half of the 21,000-square-foot building was destroyed, a tour of the property Sunday night showed.
The incident remained under investigation Sunday, City of Anniston Fire Marshal Jason Brown said.
Meanwhile, the church was displaced, leaving its pastor and members devastated.
"I am sure many of you have seen the photos of our church," pastor James Patterson on wrote on Facebook. "Please keep my church family in your prayers as we go through and process this whole ordeal.
"It's a lot, but God will see us through. I cried a lot last night," he added.
The blaze required nearly every available on-duty Anniston firefighter, Brown said. They finished around 4 a.m. Saturday.
"They overcame several obstacles and every truck in the department was on scene for several hours," Anniston Fire said on its Facebook page.
The Anniston crew was assisted by the Anniston Army Depot Fire Department on the scene.
The Oxford and Jacksonville fire departments assisted on calls in Anniston while the city's crews were at the church.