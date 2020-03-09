Fewer than 20 in Alabama tested for COVID-19; no positives so far

Fewer than 20 people in Alabama have been tested for the new coronavirus as of 9 a.m. today, a state health department official said, and all those tests have been negative.
“That picture could change at any time,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The department announced Friday that the state would begin doing its own testing for COVID-19, the coronavirus that has spread across the country in the last few weeks. The total number of cases across the country topped 500 over the weekend, according to reports in various news media, with more than 20 deaths in the U.S. so far.
State health officials last week said that 10 or fewer people had been tested for the virus, through samples that were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Since the state began its own testing, Landers said, fewer than 10 additional patients have been tested. She said the state has the ability to conduct more tests, but is testing only people who have coronavirus symptoms.
Landers said the health department has fielded multiple calls over the weekend from people asking about rumors of cases — and calls about Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Blakely has been indicted on corruption charges, and his lawyer last week filed a motion seeking to delay his trial because he was hospitalized and awaiting a coronavirus test. According to a report in al.com, a doctor at Limestone County hospital later testified that Blakely wasn’t tested. Landers wouldn’t comment on the Blakely case Monday, saying she couldn’t talk about the status of an individual patient.