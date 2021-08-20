Fellow firefighters remember Anniston Fire lieutenant Justin Roberts

A procession of fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles and a hearse moved along U.S. 431 toward Anniston Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon, their sirens seeming to wail in sadness and providing a background for the tragedy which had brought together those involved in the procession. One of their brothers, firefighter Lt. Justin Roberts, had died earlier in the day at age 40 after being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Processions are a Southern tradition, and the traditions run deeper when a public servant, such as a firefighter, dies. Members of the brotherhood from nearby fire stations work together to lend fire trucks for processions. The fallen firefighter’s best friends have others who cover a shift for them so that they can attend the funeral. Nearby fire stations take calls for each other.
On Thursday and Friday fellow firefighters, even city leaders, said they wanted privacy rather than to speak about Roberts. It is understandable. They are hurting.
By Friday afternoon, one of the firefighters, Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp of the Oxford Fire Department, agreed with those on social media who had been sharing their condolences and sharing their thoughts about their friend.
“We have offered whatever assistance the Anniston Fire Department or the family need, regarding processional coverage in town or something at the funeral,” he said. “The Oxford Fire Department will help. That’s what we do.”
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks echoed those sentiments.
“Firefighters spend one-third of their lives together,” he said. “Every third day, you live with that person for twenty-four hours. You become like family. Justin is a part of that family.”
Sparks knows Roberts well. They worked together for five-and-a-half years. Roberts, who almost had his 20 years of service, could have retired soon. A 1999 graduate of Cleburne County High School, Roberts began working in Anniston in about 2001.
“I knew of Justin before he came to work for us,” Sparks said, who also remembers Keith Roberts, Justin’s father, who worked for years at the Heflin Fire Department. The two of them have worked together helping victims of wrecks on Interstate 20.
“Justin,” he said, “was one of those that, from the start, you could tell that firefighting was born into him. He wanted to teach other firefighters and help the younger ones learn. I had watched his career as he moved to it.”
Sparks was at a loss for words to describe the grief that he knows Roberts’ best friends are experiencing, but he shares their feelings. In 2005, his best friend and fellow firefighter, Lynn Elliott, died of cancer.
“There is not a day that goes by,” Sparks said, “that I don’t think of Lynn, and the ones real close to Justin will have that same thing happen.”